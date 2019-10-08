When is the Destiny 2 weekly reset?

The Destiny 2 weekly reset time is a date that any hardcore fan of Bungie's action MMO should have penciled into their diary. If you're one of them, then you'll have noticed by now that the most lucrative of activities in terms of resource acquisition and Power Level grinding cannot be repeated for the same rewards in the same week.

That's why the Destiny 2 reset is so important; it should be a central part of any fast leveling strategy. So, with that in mind, I'm going to break down the reset time in Destiny 2 for each major region and the game modes you should be prioritizing when it happens.

What time is the weekly reset in Destiny 2?

Below you'll find a list of the Destiny 2 reset times for each major time zone, so you can prepare yourself adequately to resume that grind, and hit cap. Bear in mind, however, that Bungie may well take Destiny 2 down for maintenance up to an hour before the normal reset time, especially for larger updates.

Destiny 2's weekly reset happens at these times every Tuesday:

US Eastern: 1pm

1pm US Western: 10am

10am British: 6pm

6pm European: 7pm

Remember that Destiny 2's server resets are scheduled based on US Pacific time, including Daylight Savings vs Standard time. Currently, reset happens at 10am Pacific. After November 3rd, it will be at 9am Pacific time.

However, don't get the weekly changeover mixed up with the Destiny 2 daily reset, which happens an hour later (with today as an exception, as the daily reset didn't kick off at the expected time), refreshing Patrols, as well as Crucible and Strike challenges.

What activities are reset?

Now, back to the weekly stuff. To return to the grind most efficiently—and get the best loot as quickly as possible—start with Milestone events, or the missions that pop up on your map screen when you press E.

These Milestones are the activities to target when the clock strikes reset in your time zone: they can offer legendary, and even exotic, loot. Specifically, here's the kind of powerful loot you can expect for Season of the Undying. With that in mind, these are the kinds of activities that will be reset, and what they are:

Nightfall: thought Strikes were hard enough? Nightfalls increase the difficulty of a particular Strike with a range of nefarious modifiers

thought Strikes were hard enough? Nightfalls increase the difficulty of a particular Strike with a range of nefarious modifiers Flashpoint: complete a Public Event in a specific location for rarer rewards

complete a Public Event in a specific location for rarer rewards Clan XP: continue to complete raids, Nightfalls, Crucible matches, and more with your clan for new rewards each week

continue to complete raids, Nightfalls, Crucible matches, and more with your clan for new rewards each week Raid: earn the game's best loot in its hardest missions all over again, as raid rewards are reset.

earn the game's best loot in its hardest missions all over again, as raid rewards are reset. Gambit: the PvPvE hybrid mode introduced with Forsaken remains a hit. Collect motes from AI enemies and bank them, if you can escape the opposing team's blockers.

the PvPvE hybrid mode introduced with Forsaken remains a hit. Collect motes from AI enemies and bank them, if you can escape the opposing team's blockers. Crucible: Destiny 2's PvP mode. Ruthlessly gun down player-controlled targets to get your rewards.

Of course, with the launch of Shadowkeep and its new game modes, we can't be certain as to everything that will reset quite yet. New features such as Vex Offensive and Nightmare Hunts may well see reward resets, for instance. So stick to PC Gamer for all the latest weekly reset updates and get ready to hurtle your way to unrivaled Power.