Here's how to find Horned Wreath in Destiny 2's Chamber of Night

Where is Horned Wreath in Destiny 2? Actually, while I'm in an inquisitive mood, where is the Chamber of Night in Destiny 2? Now that Bungie's interstellar MMO has reached its third year, players are zooming across the surface of the Moon and bringing the pain to the mischievous Vex.

But that's not all, they're also greedily adding some plush new Destiny 2 Shadowkeep exotics to their already-bulging collections. One of those is Tranquility, a beautiful, Moon sniper rifle that you can acquire as part of the Essence of Vanity quest (which can be found on Hellmouth's south side). The trouble is the Horned Wreath component you need to get it is found in the depths of the Chamber of Night. Never fear, though, I'm going to show you how to get it.

Destiny 2 Horned Wreath and Chamber of Night location

The location itself comes courtesy of Ninja Pups, so all credit to them. As their video above shows, getting to Horned Wreath is quite a trek: expect to spend at least five minutes just getting to the damn place, and that's if you simply jump past all the enemies in the way. You'll be slogging away at this considerably longer if you do decide to engage, of course.

The best place to start your journey is on the eastern side of the Moon's Anchor of Light. Head down the path east and enter the Temple of Crota. From there, follow the directions the video shows. It's five minutes of pure running; frankly, I'm exhausted just watching it.

Provided you've followed all the directions correctly from the footage, you'll find yourself in a large area with a small cave just in front of you on your left. On top of a rock inside you'll find Horned Wreath, the pesky part of the Tranquility exotic you're looking for.