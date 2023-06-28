Destiny 2: How to catch Exotic fish and use each Broken Blade

Anyone who's caught one of the new Destiny 2 Exotic fish in the last couple of weeks might be a little confused. When you go to dunk your catch in the HELM aquarium, you receive a Broken Blade item that doesn't appear in your inventory, but as with all mysterious Destiny 2 items, it does have a hidden use.

If you haven't ventured back to Neomuna yet this season, you might want to grab your free Epochal Integration , or if you haven't got the new seasonal Exotics, knowing the lost sector rotation is handy. Here's how to use each Destiny 2 Broken Blade and catch the Exotic fish that give you them.

How to catch Exotic fish

Handing in one of the unique Exotic fish gets you a Broken Blade (Image credit: Bungie)

The Kheprian Axehead is the only Exotic fish you can catch at all three of the Destiny 2 fishing spots, but now the game is adding new Exotic fish for each destination alongside the fishing rally quests. Since fishing spots rotate weekly—with only one being labelled as 'Exotic' on the map—it's likely you'll have a better chance acquiring an Exotic fish at those spots. That said, the weekly Exotic fishing spot and the fishing rally don't always seem to be in the same place.

When you dunk your new Exotic fish into the aquarium for the first time, you also get a Broken Blade, which I'll explain what to do with in the next section. For now, here's each Exotic fish with its destination, plus the blade it drops:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Exotic fish Destination Blade Kheprian Axehead All destinations No blade Whispering Mothcarp Throne World Broken Blade of Strife Vexing Placoderm Nessus Broken Blade of Ambition ??? EDZ ???

The last entry is for the final Exotic fish that should be introduced alongside next week's fishing rally. Now, let's get down to those blades.

Broken Blade of Strife

The first statue is right by where the Twlight Plant is (Image credit: Bungie)

Each Broken Blade is used to activate one of the three Hive Statues hidden in the new seasonal Deep Dive activity. Doing so gives you a little dialogue from Xivu Arath and lights the statue up. The statue where you need to use the Broken Blade of Strife is located in the initial Twilight depth of the Deep Dive. Drop off the walkway into the underwater caves, but instead of dropping down again, go straight ahead, then left, then right, and crouch through a small gap. The statue is just down a drop to your right. Incidentally, this is right next to where you find the Twilight Plant for the Aquarium Vivarium secret triumph.

Broken Blade of Ambition

Image 1 of 2 This hatch opens after the first encounter is complete (Image credit: Bungie)

Activate the statue inside the room (Image credit: Bungie)

The next statue is located in the room with the first encounter of the Deep Dive, though you can't get to the statue unless you complete the challenge itself. I'm pretty sure you also have to beat the challenge, too, otherwise you'll be teleported out of the area to the final boss. When standing by the portal, turn left, and head over to that side of the big open area to find a raised platform with an open door, and a hive statue inside you can activate.

The final statue is located in the Midnight depth underwater section immediately after this. Once you turn off the big fan and drop down through it, drop down again, and then hug the left wall to find a ledge with the statue tucked away. Of course, the final Exotic fish and Broken Blade won't appear until next week, so we'll have to wait and see what happens when all three are activated at once. Either way, I'll make sure to update this guide with the info.