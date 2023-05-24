Destiny 2 Deep Dive secrets and how it works

The Destiny 2 Deep Dive activity is filled with secrets. Similar to Avalon last season, and Seraph Station the season before, it looks like we'll be spending a lot of time here puzzling out these hidden triumphs over the coming weeks. There are three variants of the Deep Dive activity: Twilight, Midnight, and Abyss, and while the first is the only one we can access right now, there are already secrets to find.

If you haven't had a chance yet, the new Destiny 2 fishing activity is pretty lucrative in terms of rewards, plus there's a curated legendary hand cannon called Epochal Integration that you can get if you've completed Lightfall. Here are all of the Deep Dive secrets I've found so far, plus important info about how to activate Pressure Trials and get Deep Dive Keys for better rewards. I'll be sure to update this guide with new secrets as they appear.

Aquarium Vivarium

Image 1 of 4 The Twilight Plant near the hive statue (Image credit: Bungie) The room with the Twilight Flora (Image credit: Bungie) The Twilight Flora next to the coral structure (Image credit: Bungie) After you collect the plants they appear in your aquarium (Image credit: Bungie)

During the Deep Dive activity there are plants you can find and collect to place in your aquarium back in the HELM. There are currently two plants you can grab as part of the Twilight Deep Dive. These are:

Twilight Plant: After the initial underwater facility section where you open the door, you'll drop off a walkway into the underwater caves. Instead of going left and dropping down again, go straight ahead, then left, then go right and crouch to get through a small gap and find the plant. You'll know you're in the right place because of the hive statue down to your right.

After the initial underwater facility section where you open the door, you'll drop off a walkway into the underwater caves. Instead of going left and dropping down again, go straight ahead, then left, then go right and crouch to get through a small gap and find the plant. You'll know you're in the right place because of the hive statue down to your right. Twilight Flora: At the end of the underwater cave section when you've finished dropping down, you'll come to a big room with lots of underwater plants, plus a door and a switch. Before opening this, find the molecular-looking coral object on the right side of the room, and the collectible flora just next to it.

Since the other plants in the triumph are named for the Midnight and Abyss Deep Dives, it's likely we'll find those plants when those variants of the activity unlock over the coming weeks.

How to activate Pressure Trials

The whole fireteam needs to interact with Toland to activate a Pressure Trial (Image credit: Bungie)

Though not a secret as such, you may have noticed the activity description and its triumphs mention Pressure Trials that you can activate to gain extra rewards, but it's not especially clear how to do that. To activate a Pressure Trial you need to find Toland—a glowing spirit of Taken essence—in the first encounter and activate him to "invoke the darkness."

Unless you're soloing Deep Dive this can be a little tricky to do, since all fireteam members have to invoke the darkness for the Pressure Trial to activate. Toland isn't too hard to find, though, and is usually tucked away in a corner or under a platform and appears as soon as you start the encounter. Once the trial is active, you'll have to destroy some blights, but otherwise it will trigger after you complete the regular objectives. Finish this plus the Deep Dive and you'll get a tier three chest at the end, plus a bonus chest to collect.

How to get Deep Dive Keys

Image 1 of 2 You can get Deep Dive Keys through seasonal progress (Image credit: Bungie) Once you've defeated all Deep Dive bosses you'll have a chance to get a Deep Dive Key when you use a Salvage Key (Image credit: Bungie)

Similar to the Defiant Keys from last season, Deep Dive Keys provide extra rewards at the end of a Deep Dive, though they shouldn't be confused with Salvage Keys which are specific to that activity instead. Here are the different ways you can get them:

Seasonal vendor reputation reward

Season pass

Completing Salvage or Deep Dive

Depositing fish in the aquarium

Once all Deep Dive bosses are available to defeat, you'll also be able to unlock the Deep Sea Locksmith seasonal bonus, which gives you a chance at getting a Deep Dive Key whenever you use a Salvage Key.