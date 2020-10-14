Dell's Prime Day laptop deals mean the XPS 13 I adore is now $450 cheaper

You've probably heard about a great deal of laptop, er, deals today. Not the least bit from us here at PC Gamer over on our Amazon Prime Day deals page. But I wanted to spotlight one particular deal for you still hounding the best around: the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1.

This is the very same laptop that yours truly uses on a day-to-day basic, and I really do think it's mighty fine. It was the first laptop I ever experienced with Intel's Ice Lake 10th Gen processors within, specifically the Intel Core i7 1065G7, packed with 64 EUs of Intel Iris Plus Graphics.

It was one of the first laptops to come touting the upgraded graphics loadout over Intel's usual integrated fare, and I can attest to the significant improvement in performance too. It's nothing on many of the best gaming laptops going today, but I had no trouble playing a game of Crusader Kings III and still make out the text at 720p.

Dell XPS 2-in-1 | Intel Core i7 1065G7 with Iris Plus Graphics | $1,949 $1,499.99 at Dell

Here's a rundown of the specs: Intel Core i7 1065G7, Intel Iris Plus Graphics with 64 EUs, a 4-cell 51 WHr battery, UHD+ touchscreen, 16GB 3733MHz LPDDR4x, and Wi-Fi 6. All in a savvy little 13mm x 296mm x 207mm package.View Deal

It's now become my World of Horror gaming machine almost exclusively—no regrets.

The four-core CPU within doesn't clock particularly high, at 3.9GHz boost, but mark my words, it's more than capable enough for even the most testing of Amazon Prime Day deals spreadsheets. It also features adequate cooling for a svelte device, and although it can get a little hot and the fans whirr up something fierce, it remains relatively quiet and comfortable on your lap.

Dell has seen fit to equip this model with 16GB of 3,733MHz memory, and that keeps it ticking over in productivity and creative apps, such as Photoshop.

Since this was one of the first Intel Project Athena laptops—sorry, engineered for mobile performance—sorry, Intel Evo laptops, it also sports a healthy battery life while in use, meaning you rarely have to reach into your bag for the small included charger.

It's a great little laptop, and one that I'm more than confident in saying will make a great companion to anyone constantly on the move for work—mine survived CES in January just fine. So if you're in the market, Dell's offering this thin-and-light device for $450 off the 'estimated value' over at its webstore.

Or if you like the sound of the device but also want the very latest tech, there's an Intel Tiger Lake 11th Gen model available too—just with not such a great discount as the 10th Gen model.