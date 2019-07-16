Dell's Alienware m17 and m15 gaming laptops are both on sale today

(Image credit: Dell)

Storming Area 51 is a bad idea, and those who try are going to be disappointed. The same can't be said for anyone who picks up an Alienware m17 or m15 laptop, both of which are on sale on Dell's website during a second day of web-wide sales spurred by the Amazon Prime Day event.

Other than the physical size, the specs are mostly the same, with an impressive collection of hardware that can go toe-to-toe with the best gaming laptops. The GeForce RTX 2070 (Max-Q variant) with its ray tracing capabilities is the star of the show, and is bolstered by a beefy Intel Core i7-9550H processor.

The Alienware m17 is the bigger of the two, with a 17.3-inch IPS display (1920x1080, 60Hz). However, it's thin for a gaming laptop, measuring just 0.91 inches at the rear.

Alienware m17 Laptop | RTX 2070 | $1,499.99 (save $850)

At less than an inch thick, the m17 packs a powerful arsenal or hardware consisting of a Core i7-9750H CPU, 16GB of RAM, an RTX 2070 GPU Max-Q, and 256GB M.2 NVMe SSD + 1TB SSHD storage combo. That's a meaty config for the money. (Expired)

The Alienware m15 is a smaller version of the Alienware m15 with the same core specs. However, it trades a 60Hz IPS display for a faster 144Hz screen.

Alienware m15 Laptop | RTX 2070 | $1,699.99 (save $710)

Like its bigger brother above, this laptop pairs a Core i7-9750H with an RTX 2070 Max-Q GPU, but in a smaller frame. Dell also equipped it with a faster 144Hz panel.

While neither of these are technically desktop replacements, they're certainly powerful, along with being relatively thin and light (the m17 is under 6 pounds and the m15 is under 5 pounds). We gave the m15 a 70% in our review.