Dell unveils new 24.5" 240Hz G-Sync gaming monitor, available now for $699

Today, Dell's gaming division Alienware unveiled a new high-speed gaming monitor aimed at fast-twitch, esports-type gaming. The AW2518H is a 24.5 inch 1080p monitor with a blazing-fast 240Hz native refresh rate and 1ms response time.

To hit those high speeds, the monitor uses a TN panel with 400 nits brightness and 1000:1 contrast ratio. The monitor is available in two flavors: the AW2518H, which features Nvidia's G-Sync technology and will retail at $699, and the AW2518HF, a $499 FreeSync variant. Both are available now.

Alienware also unveiled a number of other esports-focused gaming peripherals. It has two new mice: the flagship is the AW958 Elite gaming mouse, which features on-the-fly DPI switching, nine programmable buttons, and adjustable ergonomics to fit whatever mouse grip style you like. There's also the AW558, which is mostly the same mouse, but without the swappable ergonomics.

Finally, Alienware unveiled the AW568 and AW578 Advanced and Pro gaming keyboard, which both feature KaiHua brown mechanical switches, five programmable macro keys, anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover. The AW568 retails for $89.99, while the $119.99 AW768 is mostly the same board, but features zone-based RGB backlighting.