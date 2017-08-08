Dell rings in school year with discounted gaming laptops

The back-to-school season is upon us (where did the summer go?) and that means sales on electronics (among other things). Count Dell among the companies offering up goodies at a discount. Among the more interesting products is its Inspiron 15 7000 line with gaming grade GPUs tucked inside.

Dell's highest end configuration is currently on sale for $1,000, which is $250 below its normal selling price. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p display (IPS) powered by an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 16GB of DDR4-2400 RAM, and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU.

For storage duties, Dell paired a 128GB solid state drive with a 1TB hard drive. Other features include a 720p webcam, two "tuned" speakers plus a subwoofer, a full-size spill-resistant keyboard, three USB 3.0 ports, HDMI 2.0 output, 2-in-1 memory card reader, GbE LAN port, headphone/mic combo jack, Noble lock slot, and Windows 10 Home 64-bit.

Upgrade options are available, and so are several other lower priced configurations. The cheapest setup with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti GPU costs $850 and pairs an Intel Core i5-7300HQ processor with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD.

For $100 less, you can get the same setup, but with a non-Ti GeForce GTX 1050 GPU. We think it's worth the extra Benjamin for the Ti model, but if you're on tight budget, it's an option.

All of these laptop configurations come with a free digital copy of Rocket League. You can browse the selection here. Other back-to-school specials can be found here.

