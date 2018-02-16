Deadly Premonition director Swery making a new game called The Missing for 2018

It's going to be a big year for Hidetaka "Swery" Suehiro, the director behind cult favorite Deadly Premonition. After a failed Fig crowdfunding campaign last fall, his RPG about a strange English town and cats is headed to Kickstarter in March to try again . And now there's another project: Swery is directing The Missing, to be developed by his studio White Owls and published by Arc System Works.

In the announcement video for The Missing above, Swery says "Arc System Works has given me an opportunity to create something entirely new," and cheekily adds "frankly, this title will blow your mind. I think it's sick."

What do we know, other than Swery's pretty into the game he's making? Just about nothing. There's no gameplay in the announcement video, just some footage of people walking, an owl, and some nice landscapes. Swery's voiceover at least hints at the tone and what the title of the game signifies:

"A missing person, someone who's lost, or even something lost. Maybe it's your loved one… or a place you belong. Do you ever feel lost in your everyday life? The Missing is for someone like you."

Arc System Works is primarily known as the developer of fighting games like Guilty Gear, BlazBlue and the recent Dragon Ball FighterZ, but it has also published several games like the Under Night In-Birth series, and has just established a North American branch in Los Angeles.

With The Missing supposedly due in 2018, it shouldn't be too long before we hear more.