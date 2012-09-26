Dead Space 3 video trips the fright fantastic with 17-minute single-player run

Isaac Clarke is probably the unluckiest career spaceman ever. I'm surprised station managers and ship captains aren't leaving behind signs saying "Yeah, it's a pretty bad scene again. But sodas are on us!"

Trouble of the nightmarish horror variety always follows the slightly unhinged engineer-turned-monster-slayer even when scrounging derelicts for parts, answers, and hopefully a better-looking helmet than a blocky pressure cooker. See for yourself as Clarke descends into the listing, pitch-black bulkways of the Eudora in the lengthy single-player walkthrough video inside, and our preview expands upon Clarke's encounters with mutated monstrosities.