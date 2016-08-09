Dead Rising is coming to the PC in September, system requirements revealed

The Dawn of the Dead-esque survival horror game Dead Rising was originally released in 2006 for the Xbox 360. Publisher Capcom confirmed last month that, a full decade and three sequels later, it's finally headed to the PC. Now it's available for pre-purchase on Steam, which means we have the release date—September 13—along with pricing details and system requirements.

Naturally, the Steam release of Dead Rising isn't a straight port of the original. It will support up to five save slots, resolutions up to and beyond 4K, an unlocked frame rate with support for 144Hz monitors, native Xbox and PlayStation controller support as well as customizable mouse and keyboard settings, Steam achievements, leaderboards, and cloud saves, and Russian localization.

This is what you'll need to play:

Minimum:

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10

Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 2.4 Ghz or better, AMD Athlon™ X2 2.8 Ghz or better

Memory: 2 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 550TI/ AMD 6770

DirectX: Version 11

Recommended:

&nbsp;OS: Windows 7, Windows 8, 10

Processor: Intel® Core i5 family or AMD equivalent &nbsp;&nbsp;

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 560 or better / AMD 7790 or better

DirectX: Version 11

Somewhat unusually, there's no pre-purchase deal or bonus offer here: Whether you buy it now or buy it later, Dead Rising will set you back $20/£16.