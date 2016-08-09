Popular

Dead Rising is coming to the PC in September, system requirements revealed

By

Frank West goes shopping, and lots of zombies die.

The Dawn of the Dead-esque survival horror game Dead Rising was originally released in 2006 for the Xbox 360. Publisher Capcom confirmed last month that, a full decade and three sequels later, it's finally headed to the PC. Now it's available for pre-purchase on Steam, which means we have the release date—September 13—along with pricing details and system requirements.   

Naturally, the Steam release of Dead Rising isn't a straight port of the original. It will support up to five save slots, resolutions up to and beyond 4K, an unlocked frame rate with support for 144Hz monitors, native Xbox and PlayStation controller support as well as customizable mouse and keyboard settings, Steam achievements, leaderboards, and cloud saves, and Russian localization.   

This is what you'll need to play: 

Minimum:  

  • OS: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
  • Processor: Intel® Core™ 2 Duo 2.4 Ghz or better, AMD Athlon™ X2 2.8 Ghz or better
  • Memory: 2 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® 550TI/ AMD 6770
  • DirectX: Version 11

Recommended:

  • &amp;nbsp;OS: Windows 7, Windows 8, 10
  • Processor: Intel® Core i5 family or AMD equivalent &amp;nbsp;&amp;nbsp;
  • Memory: 8 GB RAM
  • Graphics: NVIDIA® GeForce® GTX 560 or better / AMD 7790 or better
  • DirectX: Version 11

Somewhat unusually, there's no pre-purchase deal or bonus offer here: Whether you buy it now or buy it later, Dead Rising will set you back $20/£16.

Andy Chalk

Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments