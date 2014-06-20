Dead Rising 3 release date has been quietly confirmed by Steam sale

Usually publishers make a big song and dance about release date announcements, but here's an exception: a September 5 release date has quietly been confirmed for Dead Rising 3. No billion dollar CGI trailer was involved, nor any designedly cryptic teaser websites. The news comes via the Steam Summer Sale, which lists the game's release date as well as a 25 per cent discount on pre-orders. That means you can get it for US$37.49 instead of $49.99.

Originally released as an Xbox One exclusive in November last year, Capcom confirmed the PC port at E3 last week . Much to the chagrin of next-gen console owners, the PC edition will boast improved textures and visuals, as well as support for Steam Achievements, Steam Cloud, Steam Trading Cards and global leaderboards.

One thing the port won't boast is a 60 frames per second option, though PC Gamer's Samuel Roberts says the game is worth checking out anyway. Meanwhile, the Steam Summer Sale is in full force at present, and we've selected our top picks . Ready your wallets.