Dead by Daylight has a Stranger Things crossover now

Asymmetrical horror game Dead By Daylight has had crossovers with Scream, Nightmare on Elm Street, Saw, and Texas Chainsaw Massacre. Now the tooth-flower-headed Demogorgon from Stranger Things has joined its cast of killers in a new DLC that's available today.

The Demogorgon can use portals to the Upside-Down to teleport around and has a suite of perks relating to the generators survivors need to repair to escape. When a survivor is downed by the Demogorgon a generator explodes, survivors repairing them suffer from exhaustion, and when one is repaired nearby windows become overgrown with Upside-Down goo and can't be climbed through.

There's also a new map, the Hawkins National Laboratory Underground Complex, and two new survivors: Nancy Wheeler and Steve Harrington. Nancy's trail of "scratch marks" are invisible when she's at full health, she can heal by climbing into a locker after cleansing a totem, and any generator she's repairing is visible to other survivors. If Steve unhooks another survivor they don't leave a blood trail, and if someone attempts to unhook him the struggle timer pauses for a moment. He also has the ability to self-heal after being unhooked. Oddly his amazing hair does not have any game-affecting power.

Dead By Daylight — Stranger Things Chapter is available now.