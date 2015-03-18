Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin screens show new foe

The Dark Souls 2: Scholar of the First Sin edition makes visual improvements to Dark Souls 2, reshuffles the enemies that populate each zone, bundles in the three (excellent) DLC packs added late last year and expands the game's multiplayer capacity to allow for bigger PvP brawls.

For seasoned Dark Souls 2 players it sounds like a new game + mode, and I'm not sure the game is worth purchasing all over again just for that, but it might be a reasonable option for PC players new to DS2 pining for Bloodborne, which sadly seems set to remain a Sony PS4 exclusive until the gods have hollowed and all light has faded from this realm. Scholar of the First Sin is out on April 7 in the US, and has been moved forward to April 2 in Europe.

These new screens show some big multiplayer scraps, the appearance of the Pursuer on the ogre island in the very first area of the game—slightly terrifying—and a new invader NPC called The Forlorn. Ye shall know him by his large scythe and trim chafing leg armour.