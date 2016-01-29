Danish 'dodgeball adventure' Stikbold coming spring

Seventies dodgeball adventure: words that I don't often use in succession, but before Rocket League I didn't typically write supersonic acrobatic rocket-powered battle cars, so there you go. Stikbold, by Game Swing, is a product of the Nordic Game Jam (Scandinavia is stockpiling game design crazy, you see). Now that it's been fleshed out, it's releasing this spring.

Up to six players (four human, two AI) are thrown into courts with flagrant health and safety violations. Surfboards on the pitch, marauding swans possessed by the souls of dead players, a runaway minibus and some sort of whale-Dyson hybrid all threaten due process in the noble sport of throwing balls at your friends.

Fantastically, there's a story mode in which you take on the devil himself. Multiplayer looks like it's local-only at the moment, but if a dodgeball odyssey doesn't make a great party game then I'm out of ideas.