Cyberpunk 2077's next Night City Wire livestream is next Monday

CD Projekt Red has announced that the next Cyberpunk 2077 Night City Wire livestream will take place on August 10—that's next Monday at 1pm EDT (10am PDT / 6 pm CEST / 5 pm BST).

CD Projekt Red says that it will be revealing more information about the different paths characters can take, a look at some shiny new weapons, and more information about how the Swedish rock band Refused transformed into Cyberpunk's virtual anti-establishment rock band Samurai, led by Johnny Silverhand.

The announcement was made on Cyberpunk 2077's official Twitter account and reads: "Join us on Monday, August 10 at 6pm CEST, at Twitch for episode 2 of Night City Wire! This time we'll share details about lifepaths, show you the types of weapons you will be using in the game, and discuss Refused's transformation into Samurai."

If you want to catch up with the previous Night City Wire episode, you can watch it over on Cyberpunk 2077's YouTube channel. The first episode showed off the game's 'braindance' mode and footage of an in-game zone called 'The Badlands.'

