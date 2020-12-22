Here's what you need to know about Second Conflict in Cyberpunk 2077

Wondering how to complete the Cyberpunk 2077 Second Conflict side job? This quest is accessible after a certain point in the main story and if you've completed a number of other side quests with Johnny. Unfortunately, there seem to be a few bugs associated with this quest too, so I'll dig into that in this guide.

This is part of the 'major' side quest chain which involves Johnny Silverhand, so you should be aware of potential spoilers ahead. If you're happy to continue, read on below to find out everything you need to know about the Cyberpunk 2077 Second Conflict quest.

Cyberpunk 2077 Second Conflict: Talk to Dum Dum and Royce, Brick, or Patricia

You'll pick up this quest automatically at the end of the Holdin' On quest when you call Nancy from Kerry's villa. You'll need to head to Totentanz which is located in the north part of Watson inside an abandoned hotel. The closest fast travel point here is Pershing Street. Once you've arrived, head to the elevator and travel to the third floor. Who you meet will depend on how you handled the Cyberpunk 2077 The Pickup main quest earlier in the game.

If you shot Cyberpunk 2077 Royce and Dum Dum and did not save Brick, you'll meet with Patricia.

If you shot Royce and Dum Dum, but saved Brick, you'll see Brick here.

here. If you didn't shoot Royce or Dum Dum, you'll meet with both of them here.

You'll now have the opportunity to talk to Nancy, but whomever else you meet here depends on how the rest of the quest will proceed. If you meet Patricia, she'll take you to a back room and you'll be forced into a fight Maelstrom. If Brick is here, you'll get a peaceful resolution with no fighting, and if you see Royce and Dum Dum, Maelstrom will turn hostile as soon as you have Nancy's data.

Cyberpunk 2077 Denny or Henry: Who should you choose?

In all three scenarios, you'll need to get Nancy out of the club and it's up to you how you handle this if you meet with anyone other than Brick. You just need to make it outside in one piece and follow Nancy to her car. You'll now head for N54 News with her and you'll then need to make your way to Denny's mansion in North Oak. Follow the tire tracks near the entrance to find both Denny and Henry at the back of the area.

Both of them refuse to play together, so you'll need to choose whether you want Denny or Henry on stage with you. It doesn't matter who you choose here as it will only impact who appears at the concert and the dialogue choices you'll have in the following mission which, again, are of no long-term importance. In other words, just go with your gut.