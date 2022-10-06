How to get the best Sandevistans in Cyberpunk 2077

The Cyberpunk 2077 Sandevistan is one of the most enjoyable Cybernetic upgrades you can purchase in the futuristic hellhole of Night City. This nifty little operating system lets you slow down time so you can get one up on unwary foes. You may very well have noticed high-level enemies zipping around at super speed, making them a pain to shoot. That is effectively what the Sandevistan does.

It's an upgrade that's become pretty popular recently thanks to David Martinez from the Edgerunners anime using it as his primary piece of chrome. There are many different Sandevistans you can purchase in Night City, but here I'll lay out your top tier options, where you can get them, as well as the best mod choices for your fancy new tech. If you want to feel 100% the part, make sure to grab David's Edgerunners jacket (opens in new tab), too.

Cyberpunk 2077 Sandevistan: The best choices

Image 1 of 3 The QianT Mk.5 is available from the Downtown Ripperdoc (Image credit: CD Projekt Red ) The Militech Mk. 5 is available from the Wellsprings Ripperdoc (Image credit: CD Projekt Red ) The QianT Mk.4 is available from Fingers in Japantown (Image credit: CD Projekt Red )

There are three really great Sandevistan operating systems that you can get in Cyberpunk 2077, and they each allow you to slow time while dealing increased damage to enemies. The trade-off between them is really damage vs. cooldown. The Militech "Falcon" Sandevistan Mk. 5 and the QianT "Warp Dancer" Sandevistan Mk.5 both massively increase crit chance and crit damage, but you can't use them all that often.

The QianT Mk.5 can only be active for eight seconds at a time, but boosts crit chance by 10% and crit damage by a massive 50%, making it the best option for attacking in bursts. The Militech Mk.5, on the other hand, has more general utility, buffing crit chance and crit damage by 20% and letting you stay in slow-mo for 18 seconds. However, it does have the longest cooldown at 60 seconds. Here's how to get each:

QianT "Warp Dancer" Sandevistan Mk.5

Street Cred: 50

50 Level: 18 Reflexes

18 Reflexes Location: Downtown Ripperdoc

Downtown Ripperdoc Cost: 35,000

Militech "Falcon" Sandevistan Mk. 5

Street Cred: 49

49 Level: 20 Reflexes

20 Reflexes Location: Wellsprings Ripperdoc

Wellsprings Ripperdoc Cost: 43,750

The best of both worlds for my money is the QianT Sandevistan Mk.4. This operating system lets you stay slowed for 12 seconds and boosts crit chance by 15%. But if you also attach mods such as the Neurotransmitters, you can add 15% crit damage to that, while Heatsinks will incrementally reduce its 15 second cooldown by up to four seconds, letting you use it far more often. Here's how to get it:

QianT Sandevistan Mk.4

Street Cred: 27

27 Level: 15 Reflexes

15 Reflexes Location: Fingers in Japantown

Fingers in Japantown Cost: 28,000

You can buy lower rarity Heatsinks from the Ripperdoc in the slum area of Kabuki if you have 14 Street Cred, but if you want Neurotransmitters you're going to have to craft them. You can get the crafting spec from the Ripperdoc in Downtown, while the spec for Heatsinks comes from the doc in Arroyo.

It's worth noting that if you want the full cooldown reduction from the Heatsinks, you'll have to craft the Legendary variant, which requires the Edgerunner Artisan skill in the Technical perk section.