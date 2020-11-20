Popular

Cyberpunk 2077 players can get a free 'Wolf School' Witcher jacket to wear in the game

By

CD Projekt teased free 'rewards' for players.

Cyberpunk 2077
(Image credit: CD Projekt)

Yesterday was a big Cyberpunk 2077 infodump day, as we laid eyes (and ears) on everything from a behind-the-scenes video featuring Keanu Reeves to an "official EP" and an extended gameplay trailer featuring Johnny Silverhand. One thing that got overlooked amidst all that was a tease for some of the "digital and in-game rewards" that players will be able to claim.

Players who link Cyberpunk 2077 to their GOG accounts will be given a very nice-looking Wolf School jacket to wear in the game, featuring the logo made famous by CD Projekt's other RPG series, The Witcher. Owning The Witcher games or Gwent (which you might as well pick up, since it's free) will get you other items and cosmetics including, based on the tweet below, some tasteful t-shirts, a sword, and an Arasaka virtual plushie.

It will work the other way as well: Cyberpunk 2077 owners will be given in-game items for CD Projekt's other games, such as a Samurai-inspired card and coin back and the "Breathtaking" title for Gwent.

"This is just the beginning, and there will be more items coming in the future," CD Projekt's UK head of communications Hollie Bennett said during the most recent Night City Wire livestream. "We'll have more information on 'My Rewards' soon."

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to come out on December 10. We are really looking forward to it.

Andy Chalk
Andy covers the day-to-day happenings in the big, wide world of PC gaming—the stuff we call "news." In his off hours, he wishes he had time to play the 80-hour RPGs and immersive sims he used to love so much.
See comments