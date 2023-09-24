Here's when Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty unlocks in your time zone

Three years on, Cyberpunk 2077 is finally ready for its close-up. Cyberpunk 2077's one and only planned expansion, Phantom Liberty, releases on Monday, September 25, with a global launch on PC. We loved it, calling it "a thrilling capstone on Cyberpunk 2077's 3-year redemption arc" in our 87% review.

Phantom Liberty is following hot on the heels of Cyberpunk's big 2.0 patch, which launched for free for all players on September 21. Thankfully, CD Projekt Red isn't following the recent trend of making Phantom Liberty available a few days earlier to folks who paid some extra cash. The release time is the release time for everyone, fair and square—unless you're on consoles, in which case you might be waiting a bit longer to play.

Here's the breakdown of when exactly Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty releases.

When is the Phantom Liberty release time?

(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty releases on PC on September 25 at 4 pm Pacific. Here's the breakdown of Phantom Liberty's PC release times across the world:

4 pm PDT, September 25 (Los Angeles)

7 pm EDT, September 25 (New York)

12 am BST, September 26 (London)

7 am CST, September 26 (Beijing)

9 am AEST, September 26 (Sydney)

As you can see in the handy image from CD Projekt Red above, Phantom Liberty's PC and console launch times aren't the same. Console players are going to have to wait a bit longer to play in some time zones, while they'll actually have access to Phantom Liberty earlier in others. Hard to wrap your head around, I know.

While Phantom Liberty has a simultaneous global release on PC, console players can start playing at midnight local time on September 26. That means in a few countries including Japan and Australia, console players get a 6-12 hour head start, while in the United States, they'll be at an 5-8 hour disadvantage. Win some, lose some.