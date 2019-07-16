Popular

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to have a hardcover lore book

By

In case you need yet another item to pre-order.

Cyberpunk 2077
(Image credit: CD Projekt Red)

We finally got a release date for Cyberpunk 2077 at E3 this year (April 16, 2020, in case you forgot) and now we have a release date for something we didn't already know about: an official lore book for Cyberpunk 2077. Dark Horse Books and CD Projekt RED have collaborated on The World of Cyberpunk 2077, an exploration of Night City in 2077 which will be available on April 21, 2020, just a few days after we can experience the game world proper. 

The year 2077 doesn't sound very pleasant based on its Amazon listing: "Delve into incisive lore to discover how the economic decline of the United States created a crippling dependence on devious corporations and birthed the Free State of California." You may not learn absolutely everything about Night City just by playing the game for 200 hours, which is where this 200 page book lore tome comes in.

(Image credit: Dark Horse Books)

If you decide to pre-order The World of Cyberpunk 2077, you can put this warning about corporate control and rampant consumerism on your coffee table right next to the hardcover art book that comes with the collector's edition of the game. 

