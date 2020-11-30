Popular

Cyber Monday monitor deal: This Gigabyte 27-inch 1440p 165Hz gaming is $60 off

A silky smooth 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time make this a great monitor for silky smooth1440p gaming.

(Image credit: Gigabyte)

This Cyber Monday gaming monitor deal brings a rare $60 discount on a stunning 27-inch Gigabyte AorusFI27Q going for $489 right now at B&H.  This 1440p IPS gaming monitor with 165Hz refresh and adaptive sync tech will be the perfect upgrade for many PC gamers.  

Gigabyte Aorus FI27Q has got a lot going for it. This AMD FreeSync monitor also has been certified by Nvidia for G-Sync compatibility, meaning you should get the most out of whatever GPU camp you reside in. More importantly, it's a versatile and well-built gaming monitor that can be VESA mounted where ever you see fit. 

The FI27Q still manages to have good contrast and color accuracy on a speedy IPS panel. You've also got HDR support, which only adds to this monitor's already high picture quality. 

Great 1440p gaming

Gigabyte AORUS FI27Q  | 27-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | $549.99 $489.99 on B&H (save $60)
This gorgeous Gigabyte monitor hits that sweet spot we often recommend for PC gaming with a refresh rate of 165Hz on a 1440p HDR IPS panel. View Deal

Like I mentioned earlier, I almost never see this gaming monitor on sale,  which is why it's worth a look. It's always been on the pricier side, so the slight reduction in price makes a viable option when comparing it to another high refresh rate 1440p monitors. 

If you want to shop around a bit, be sure to check out our Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals page for even more options. 

