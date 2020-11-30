Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals: pixel perfect panel prices

There have been some spectacular Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals even as early as Saturday. And retailers are still filling the internet tubes with a ton of discounts on monitors and even some 4K TVs that are absolutely ripe for gaming. Whether it's a 1440p high refresh rate screen you're after, or a stunning OLED with variable refresh rate, there are discounts right here for you.

The Best Cyber Monday Gaming Monitor deals Jump straight to the deals you want...

1. Gaming Monitor deals

2. Gaming TV deals

We've already seen some wild discounts on great displays that have already sold out, which goes to show that people are rushing to upgrade just in time for games like Cyberpunk 2077, or maybe they've figured out how to buy an Nvidia RTX 3080 graphics card. In any case, we will be adding all the best deals that pop up throughout the day and the rest of the week.

If you're paralyzed by indecision, don't worry. It happens. Use our best gaming monitors to figure out what 'must-have' features you actually should consider. The fact that you'll probably spend the next few years looking at whatever gaming monitor you're going to buy, it's key to make sure you've allocated a decent budget to get the perfect monitor to complement your gaming rig.

And a good gaming display will outlast your current PC, and potentially another upgrade or two after that. We've had fantastic screens last up to a decade of top quality gaming.

Right now, we're going to say the best option for a new screen is going to be a quality 144Hz panel with a 1440p native resolution. IPS or VA panel technologies are the ones we favor—they offer much better colors than TN screens, while still hitting high refresh rates.

Cyber Monday Gaming Monitor deals

Great value 144Hz 1080p gaming LG Ultragear | 27-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | $349.99 $246.99 on Amazon (save $103)

If you're still gaming on 1080p and don't have the hardware to game in 1440p or 4K, here's one of the top 1080p monitors you can get with decent savings of $103 on Amazon. It's got a 144Hz refresh rate to ensure a silky smooth experience with your high framerates.View Deal

Westinghouse UWQHD monitor | 34-inch | VA | 3440 x 1440 | $449.99 $329.99 at Newegg (save $120)

The more screen the better, especially when gaming. An ultrawide monitor like this one has its advantages, showing you more of the battle field at one time, its gentle curve wrapping around you so it's always in your peripheral vision. Feed it a fast framerate and hit its 1440p resolution, and you'll struggle to get a finer experience without hitting the price heights of 4K.View Deal

Samsung UJ590 | 32-inch | 4K |VA | $369.99 $269.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

Proof that a quality 4K experience from a big brand needn't cost the earth. It may only be 60Hz and lack HDR support, but then driving this panel well beyond 60Hz is pretty implausible, and many so-called HDR monitors are nothing of the sort.View Deal

Nixeus EDG | 34-inch Curved | 144Hz | 1440p | $599.99 $419.99 at Newegg (save $180)

This lovely, ultra-wide, curved gaming monitor comes with AMD FreeSync tech, and a speedy 144Hz panel. The low input lag, great SDR colour gamut, and nice gray uniformity make this a very sweet panel, though there is no VRR (variable refresh) support through HDMI, unfortunately. Still, its a tasty ultra wide monitor that's worth your consideration. Just use the coupon code 'MKTC70BMAXGM' at the checkout for the full discount.View Deal

Samsung CRG9 | 49-inch | 120Hz | $1,499.99 $999.99 on Amazon (save $500)

This 49-inch beast is comparable with the megabuck Samsung Odyssey G9 by most metrics, including DisplayHDR 1000 capability. It's not quite as tightly curved or as fast at 4ms rather than 1ms. But with 120Hz refresh and 1000 nits of brightness, it's still an absolute beauty.View Deal

Acer Predator XB271HU | 27-inch | 1440p | 165Hz | $599.99 $527 at Amazon (save $73)

The XB271 is a fantastic monitor. It uses the same panel as the Asus ROG PG279Q, our pick for best gaming monitor. Here it's about $50 below its usual Amazon price. There's no HDR, but we don't consider that as essential as resolution and refresh rate.View Deal

LG UltraGear 27GL850-B | 27-inch | 1440p | 144Hz | $496.99 $446.99 at B&H Photo (save $50)

A gorgeous monitor here, with glowing reviews all round. It's vibrant, accurate colored IPS panel features low input lag, and wide 178-degree viewing angle. The 1440p resolution looks oh so juicy on a 27-inch monitor, too. So if you're after a rich, 2K gaming experience with AMD FreeSync, and an above average 144Hz refresh, this is a good one. Not much off the RRP, but still a very nice monitor to consider.View Deal

HP X24ih | 23.8-inch | 1080p | $249.99 $149.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

This IPS monitor is perfect for those looking to get some full high definition 1080p gaming in. It comes with a tasty 144Hz refresh rate and premium FreeSync tech, so works at its fastest when paired with an AMD flavour GPU. You're also getting anti glare tech and IPS means solid colors and wide viewing angles, too. All this for under £150 isn't so bad.View Deal

LG 29BN650-B | 29-inch | 1080p | $249.99 $239.99 at Newegg (save $100)

Although this one does come with FreeSync tech, there's something to be said about only having 75Hz refresh rate, along with a lowly 5ms response. Perhaps better suited for slower paced games, or even better utilised for productivity. Still, it's not the most baseline spec we've seen, and it does sport a nice, ultra-wide, anti-glare matte display, with very impressive colour accuracy, to boot.View Deal

AOC G2 Series C27G2 | 27-inch | 1080p | $279.99 $179.99 at Best Buy (save $100)

This AOC monitor boasts a 1ms response time, to give your reactions the best chance of counting for something in fast-paced competitive games. The above average 165Hz refresh, paired with AMD's adaptive FreeSync tech, should see your frames gliding past nice and smooth—provided you have it running on a machine powered by an AMD graphics card. View Deal

Dell SE2719HR | 27-inch | 1080p | 75Hz | $199.99 $119.99 at Best Buy (save $80)

This budget monitor doesn't have much to shout about in terms of resolution or refresh rate, but at $80 off, it'll make a solid, cheap second monitor or home office screen. It's large IPS screen is a big tick, too, and it includes AMD's screen-tear-bothering FreeSync tech.View Deal

Samsung 24-inch FreeSync Monitor | 1080p | 75Hz | $149.99 $89.99 at Best Buy (save $60)

This 24-inch monitor carries a budget price tag but wields an IPS screen, 75Hz refresh rate, and FreeSync support. Buyers who don't want to overspend on features they may never use (like HDR and built-in speakers) should give this one strong consideration.

View Deal

Acer B247Y | 23.8" 60Hz | $199.99 $149.99 (save $40)

Need a secondary monitor for Discord, music, or anything else that doesn't always fit your main display? This 23-inch screen from Acer is cheap but still has a high-quality IPS display panel.View Deal

Gigabyte AORUS FI27Q | 27-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | $549.99 $489.99 on B&H (save $60)

This gorgeous Gigabyte monitor hits that sweet spot we often recommend for PC gaming with a refresh rate of 165Hz on a 1440p HDR IPS panel. It's got a lovely panel, with a a super speedy refresh, what's not to love?View Deal

Alienware AW3420DW | 34-inch | 3440x1440 | 120Hz | $1,199.99 $1,023 at Amazon (save $177)

This Alienware panel is one of the best ultrawide screens around, though has always been at a rather unpalatable price. Still, at over a grand it's a lot to spend on a screen, but with an IPS panel capable of running at 120Hz, a curve that will wrap your games around you, and a 1440p high res it's got the goods for sure.View Deal

LG 27UL600-W | 27-inch | 3840x2160| 60Hz | $429.99 $279.99 at Best Buy (save $150) This LG monitor may have a refresh rate of 60Hz but its 4K resolution with HDR support ensures your games look stunning on this 27-inch IPS panel. It's also rocking FreeSync support. It's $150 saving makes it a far easier purchase to justify than usual, the only downside is that its Silver/White so it may not match the rest of your peripherals.View Deal

Cyber Monday TV deals

Best gaming TV LG OLED65CXPUA | 65-inch | OLED | 4K | $2,499 $1,849 (save $650)

The best 4K TV for gaming at a healthy discount, that's only got cheaper into Cyber Monday, is a screen raring to test out your RTX 3080 or RX 6800 XT (when you eventually get one). The LG CX series is unmatched in terms of colour and contrast, this is as close as you can get to the perfect gaming panel.View Deal

Sceptre 50-inch Android Smart 4K TV |LED| $500 $250 at Walmart

Sceptre, much like Vizio, makes pretty nice budget smart TVs. For $250, this Sceptre makes a perfect TV for a guest room or den. That way you can keep your more fancy screen for yourself. View Deal

TCL UHD Roku Smart TV | 65-inch | LED | $498 $428 at Walmart (save $70)

TCL TVs are a fantastic option if you're on a budget. I have an older version of this model and I love it. The build quality is great, and while it lacks the bells and whistles of more expensive options you really can't beat its picture quality at this price.View Deal

Samsung 55-Inch Q70T TV | 120Hz | HDMI 2.1 | $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon (save $202)

This 55-inch TV serves up HDMI 2.1 connectivity and a native 120Hz refresh rate. Along with low input lag and both FreeSync and G-Sync support, this is a great option for gaming, whether from a connected PC or console.View Deal

Samsung The Frame TV | 55-inch | QLED | 4K| $1,499.99 $1,099.99 at Samsung

A beautiful premium TV that will sit flat against your wall or an an easel-like stand, this 120Hz 4K display is for those who want their living room or gaming space to look like an art installation.View Deal

LG CX 55-Inch OLED TV | $1,699 $1,399.99 at Best Buy (save $300)

We found the 48-inch model to be the best TV for gaming, and this one is both bigger and cheaper right now. If you've been waiting to make the plunge into OLED territory, now is the time to jump.

View Deal

Vizio UHD SmartCast TV | 65-inch | OLED | $1,999.99 $1,499.99 at Best Buy (save $500)

This is arguably a better deal than the 55-inch above, given that you get a hefty $500 off the sticker price of the 65-inch version. It's still impressively thin, packs a great OLED panel, and, like its smaller sibling, is still packing the same gaming-focused processing power under the hood.

View Deal

Sony Bravia A9G | OLED| 55-inch | $2,499.99 $1,899.99 at Best Buy (save $600)

Unless you have a vast lounge a 55-inch 4K TV is the sweet spot for big-screen televisions, and OLED is the perfect panel technology for such a beast. It's also a great technology for gaming, delivering impeccable contrast and HDR. And with $600 off this Sony OLED it's below $2,000 right now.View Deal

Sony Bravia A8H | OLED | 65-inch | $2,799.99 $1,799.99 at Best Buy (save $1,000)

This absolute monster of a television comes at you in all its 4K glory, with all the darkest OLED blacks and a crisp image that'll have you mouth agape. Not only this, its a smart TV with an 120Hz refresh, you cant really go wrong here. Just don't try to fit it on your desk. This is a ridiculous saving, as well—you're practically making money off the thing. Note this may be unavailable in some parts of the US, however.View Deal

What to look out for in a Cyber Monday gaming monitor

When it comes to Cyber Monday gaming monitor deals the slack pace of progress in screen technology is a blessing. It means that a great five year-old display will still be a great gaming monitor today. So don't be put off if the panel you're looking at isn't necessarily a 2020 model.

The main thing to look out for, apart from the relative historical pricing (camelcamelcamel is your friend here) of the screen in question, is its native resolution. You want it to match up to your current and prospective graphics card. If you're going to be rocking a GPU that isn't capable of running games at 4K then you're wasting your money chasing that super-high UHD res.

Native resolution is also important when it comes to ultrawide screens too, and mostly because of that second number in the equation. A 3440 x 1440 display will be 1440 pixels high, and I'm going to say that's a minimum for ultrawides; anything lower is going too far down the letterbox route.

The next number is refresh rate. Simple 60Hz screens are no good no more. Even down at the budget end of the market you can usually bank on at least a 75Hz refresh in a cheap IPS display. And, trust me, you can tell the difference even with that small a difference. Pump things up to 120Hz, 144Hz, or even 240Hz and you will definitely be able to tell.

It may sound like heresy, but it doesn't matter if your GPU cannot deliver a solid 120fps on average, a 120Hz refresh will look great no matter what you're doing with your new gaming monitor.

Then it's all about panel technology. Personally I love an IPS screen, they deliver the best color accuracy but can suffer from slower response times and weak black levels, while a VA display isn't quite as solid on color, but is quicker to respond. Only the esports pros who care nothing for visual fidelity should consider a TN panel with its weak image quality but penchant for lightning fast refresh rates and response.

If you're planning to upgrade your machine to house one of Nvidia's new Ampere graphics cards, such as the RTX 3080 or RTX 3090, having one of the best G-Sync monitors is necessary to make the best of these high-powered cards. G-Sync being Nvidia's adaptive sync technology, a feature that reduces screen tearing, and display stutter, by syncing your refresh rate to that of your GPU.

Alternatively, the best G-Sync Compatible FreeSync monitors are out there, and they're certified by Nvidia to work with G-Sync. Although they are not the best quality monitors out there, usually you can find them cheaper. They also support AMD's FreeSync technology, if you're looking to buy a new AMD 6000-series GPU when they become available.