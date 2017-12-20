Cuphead breaks two million copies sold, over half of them on Steam

Cuphead has sold over two million copies, developer StudioMDHR announced today.

"Even in our wildest dreams, we never thought our crazy little characters would be embraced by this many fans from around the world and we are continuously humbled by your support," wrote studio co-founder Chad Moldenhauer. "So to everyone who has drawn fan art, composed memes, performed songs, conquered challenge runs, streamed their playthrough, or just played Cuphead and had a good time, we love and appreciate all of you from the bottom of our hearts."

Cuphead hit one million copies sold roughly two weeks after its September 29 launch, and at the time Steam Spy reported that approximately 575,000 copies had sold on Steam. Steam Spy now shows that roughly 1.1 million copies have sold on Steam, further cementing PC as the platformer's premier platform. (It's also available on GOG and the Microsoft Store.)

To celebrate this sales milestone and the holiday season, MDHR has been giving away Cuphead game keys on its official Twitter. Your chances of snagging a non-redeemed key are slim, but if you feel like running with the bulls, you may want to keep an eye on their feed.