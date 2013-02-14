Crysis 3 trailer sends Nano-man into space

Crysis' playable, rubbery nano-fellow is left maximum screwed by the final scenes of the latest Crysis 3 trailer, which strand him in space with nothing to shoot. If his suit has Twitter, he can @mention Commander Chris Hadfield for a pick-up, otherwise he'll be forced to latch on to a passing alien mothership and earn a shot at obliterating the alien menace for good.

It looks like there may be an interstellar finale in store, but much of the game will be about shooting men 'n mechs on Earth. You'll get plenty of that from the first four minutes of the latest trailer, which you'll find below.

Crysis 3 is out next week, on February 19 in the US, February 21 in Australia, and February 22 in Europe.