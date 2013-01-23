Popular

Crysis 3 public multiplayer beta launches next week

By

Crytek are providing the chance to hone your predatory instincts in preparation for the launch of Crysis 3. A two week open multiplayer beta will be running from January 29 - February 12. The test will give players a chance to try out two maps and two multiplayer modes, including the return of Crysis 2's king-of-the-hill style Crash Site, and the hide and stab fun of new addition Hunter. Here's a video rundown of the two modes, found cloaked in our archives .

Unusually for an EA beta, it seems that this one is open to everyone rather tied into some pre-order deal. Hopefully by then they'll have ironed out the EULA troubles they've been having recently.

Crysis 3 is due out on February 22nd. More details on the beta are available here .

Phil Savage

Phil leads PC Gamer's UK team. He was previously the editor of the magazine, and thinks you should definitely subscribe to it. He enjoys RPGs and immersive sims, and can often be found reviewing Hitman games. He's largely responsible for the Tub Geralt thing, but still isn't sorry.
See comments