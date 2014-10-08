Costume Quest 2 arrives weeks ahead of Halloween

The ongoing animosity between children and dentists has to be among the best (if criminally under-explored) themes in popular culture. If you agree (and you do) then here's good news: with all the restraint of a candy-starved adolescent, Double Fine has released Costume Quest 2 several weeks ahead of its promised Halloween release date. This means you're able to show those pesky 'villianous' dentists what's coming for them right now.

The new game promises more costumes and a combat system far improved compared to the 2010 original. In his preview earlier this year, Matt Cabral said we have a fair bit to look forward to. "The gameplay tweaks—especially the pace-quickening wheelies—are certainly welcome additions, but it's the wise-cracking candy corn, nightmare-conjuring clown, and cool bayou-flavored setting that'll see me returning to the trick-or-treat trenches when Costume Quest 2 arrives this fall."

Costume Quest 2 is available on Steam right now. Here's the launch trailer: