Corsair’s new mid-tower case takes a smart approach to RGB lighting

(Image credit: Corsair)

Corsair is rolling out a new mid-tower case that is smarter than most. That's not to say its new iCue 220T RGB Airflow could hold its own on Jeopardy or anything like that, but it can control RGB lighting in ways that dumb enclosures can't (not natively, anyway).

The 220T owes its smartness to an integrated "iCue Lighting Node Core," which is a spiffy way of saying it has an RGB lighting controller.

"Plug up to six of the same Corsair RGB fans directly into the included iCue Lighting Node Core to control your RGB lighting without the need for a fan hub, making for brilliant lighting effects right out of the box with Corsair iCue software," Corsair says.

This allows for some nifty effects, especially in conjunction with the vented front panel that allows light to seep through. Hit up the case's product page and check out the Rain and Visor options, under the "Smart Case, Smart Lighting" section.

Corsair includes a trio of its SP120 RGB Pro fans to get you started. Each one features eight individually addressable RGB lights, giving you 24 total LEDs to light up your rig.

On the storage front, the 220T can swallow a pair of 3.5-inch HDDs and two 2.5-inch SSDs. That's a bit sparse compared to some cases, though should be fine for most setups, especially if using an M.2 drive that plugs directly into the motherboard for the primary storage.

Here's a rundown of the pertinent specs:

Case dimensions: 395 x 210 x 450mm

Max GPU length: 300mm

Max PSU length: 180mm

Max CPU cooler height: 160mm

Expansion slots: 7

Drive bays: 2x 3.5-inch, 2x 2.5-inch

Form factor: mid-tower / ATX

Case window: tempered glass

The black version of the 220T is available now on Newegg for $109.99. There's also a silver variant, though the listings that appear right now are through marketplace sellers with grossly inflated price tags.