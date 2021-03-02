Corsair's K70 MK.2 gaming keyboard with MX Brown switches is only $120

Keyboards are one of the few components of your PC that don't typically become outdated over time: a good keyboard will stay good... unless you spill something on it. For those of you on the fence about a keyboard upgrade, Corsair's excellent K70 EGB MK.2 mechanical board with Cherry MX Brown switches is now just $119.99. That's a savings of $40 over the original price, and $24 below the current Amazon listing.

This is a full-size keyboard with an aluminum frame, full-key rollover, a Windows key lock (so you don't accidentally open the Start Menu while gaming), dedicated volume and multimedia controls, a USB pass-through connector, and even optional textured keycaps for FPS and MOBA keys. You also get a detachable arm rest for extra comfort.

If the Corsair K70 isn't quite what you're looking for, have a look at our roundup of the best gaming keyboards. We've tried many different boards from dozens of companies to see which ones work the best for PC enthusiasts.