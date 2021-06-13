Popular

Contraband is a 1970s co-op smuggling game from the Just Cause team

Avalanche Studios is working on an open world set in the fictional world of Bayan.

Avalanche Studios, the folks behind Mad Max, Rage 2, and Just Cause are building a new co-op open world game. While we didn't get a look at any gameplay, a short teaser trailer debuted during Microsoft's Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, taking us on a short tour of a cluttered warehouse. 

We see a muddy car, junk everywhere, and what looks like some plans to steal a gilded chest. The YouTube description gives us a bit more to go on, describing Contraband as a "co-op smuggler’s paradise set in the fictional world of 1970s Bayan."

It's an Xbox exclusive, hitting Gamepass day one, and coming to PC, of course. No release date was provided. 

James Davenport

