Commence freakout: Guild Wars 2 is the next PCG US cover

The reclusive masterminds at ArenaNet break their silence in this issue's exclusive look into the dungeons of Guild Wars 2. Once you've read our story, you will be certain of one thing: it'll be unlike anything the MMO genre has ever seen.

Also within: previews Deus Ex: Human Revolution and Diablo III, lose-proof build orders for winning in StarCraft II, and a detailed examination of OnLive - is PC gaming's innovative game-streaming service worth your time? Reviewed: R.U.S.E., Dead Rising 2, Worms Reloaded, City of Heroes: Going Rogue, and the scariest game we've ever played.