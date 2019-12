Personally, I find that the First Person Maiming People With Axes (FPMPwA) genre has been vastly under-served for too long. Luckily, games like Chivalry: Medieval Warfare and War of the Roses are charging in to fill the gap. Torn Banner Studios, the guys behind Chivalry, have launched a Kickstarter to get their engine of war going.

The Kickstarter page features a new dev blog with steel-related death by the armful. Also check out Evan's brief preview from GDC earlier this year.