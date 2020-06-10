Chivalry 2 is getting crossplay with current and next-gen consoles

Chivalry 2 is getting crossplay with both the current and incoming generations of PlayStation and Xbox consoles, according to the brief appearance of an announcement trailer.

In a now-deleted trailer on the official Deep Silver channel, noticed by Twinfinite, it was announced that not only is the multiplayer medieval slash-em-up now coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 as well as PC, it will feature full crossplay between all platforms.

(Image credit: Torn Banner via Twinfinite)

While the trailer has vanished (ahead of its announcement at the IGN Summer of Gaming later today), Twinfinite also states it showed more of the game itself, including the ability to burn down villages and ride on horseback. Both of these things were in the original Chivalry: Medieval Warfare, so it wouldn't be all too surprising to see it return for the sequel.

As far as the PC version of Chivalry 2 goes, it was confirmed at the PC Gaming Show last year that it will be an Epic Games Store exclusive. At the time, it was slated for a 2020 launch. We're now half-way through this Godforsaken year, so with any luck we'll be receiving a more concrete launch date in the coming days.

I loved the first Chivalry. I even loved the expansion, Deadliest Warrior, that pit various historical warriors against each other. But then Torn Banner released, and then cancelled, Mirage: Arcane Warfare, and Mordhau came and dethroned it as the go-to medieval combat game. I really hope Torn Banner and co-developer Tripwire (of Killing Floor) are able to bring back the large-scale medieval nonsense that made the first game so memorable. Tyler described the alpha as "nuanced, gory, and spectacularly fun".

Chivalry 2 launches for Xbox One X, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and PC through the Epic Game Store some time this year.