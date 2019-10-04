Check out Ms. Marvel's massive mitts in a new Marvel's Avengers trailer

Crystal Dynamics revealed today that Kamala Khan, better known in the superhero world as Ms. Marvel, will be the sixth playable character in the upcoming Marvel's Avengers. She'll also play a pivotal role in the game, as the catalyst that brings about the reassembly of the Avengers five years after the disastrous events of an A-Day celebration that causes the team to break up.

That same event is also what gives Khan her powers: When the Taskmaster launches an attack on the celebration, she's exposed to a "Terrigen Mist which gives her extraordinary polymorphic powers," narrative designer Hannah MacCleod told GamesRadar. "Kamala's powers have to do with stretching and morphing her body into crazy shapes. She can grow to amazing heights, or as she likes to call it, 'Embiggen.' These powers introduce a totally new element to our game and make our combat and exploration completely unique."

As you can see in the trailer, she's also the one who pushes the gang to get back together. It doesn't seem to be going too well at first, but the Big Gulp at the end suggests that progress is—grudgingly, but also adorably—being made.

Khan's presence in the game was actually hinted at in the 18-minute gameplay video released earlier this year at Comic Con, although it's easy to miss if you're not looking for it. She can be seen, from behind, speaking to Thor, Captain America, and Black Widow, and she also narrates the opening.

Marvel's Avengers is set to come out on May 15, 2020.