Cheapest gaming laptop today: this 15" HP laptop is less than $450 at Best Buy

Gaming laptops are powerful, portable and pretty damned expensive. However, with the arrival of Black Friday savings, you can grab this solid, entry-level gaming laptop from HP for just $449.99 ($200 off) at Best Buy. While the specs aren't exactly going to set any speed records, this sensible, 15-inch laptop has enough power for playing games with mid-range settings at 1080p.

Powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3550H CPU and an Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card, this laptop can easily handle most of the demands of mid-range gaming but has less than ideal memory specs with only 8GB of memory and 256GB of SSD storage. Expanding your fixed storage is simple enough with the integrated SD card port, but the small amount of RAM places a bit of a cap on how many tasks this machine can handle at once. However, if you're someone that logs significant hours with League of Legends, Fortnite, Hearthstone or WoW this laptop will fit the bill just fine. If you're really scouring the Black Friday PC gaming deals for savings, this is a top pick.

Portability is definitely a strong suit for this light and slim laptop, weighing less than your average comp-sci textbook at under 5 Lbs and is less than an inch thick. There are plenty of USB-A ports for peripherals, but the real standout is a USB-C port that allows you to quickly recharge without the need to lug around an AC adapter.

Best Buy is also offering a number of promotions to sweeten the deal, like getting half-off a select wireless mouse with your purchase, which unless you're keen on gaming with a trackpad, I would deem to be an absolute necessity. Best Buy is also offering discounts on various creative suites, like Microsoft Office and Adobe Elements if you're planning to use this desktop for something other than gaming.