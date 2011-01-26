Popular

Champions Online now free-to-play

Cryptic's Superhero MMO, Champions Online is now free to play. The latest patch includes an overhaul of almost every aspect of the game.

Speaking to tentonhammer , Executive Producer Shannon Posniewski highlighted the changes in player's perceptions of free-to-player titles: "Back when we first designed Champions Online, which is years ago now, the market was a lot different. At least in North America, people weren't into being “nickeled and dimed” through microtransactions. Since then, there's been a sea change maybe driven by Zynga or other online games that have microtransactions."

For more detailed information, check out the patch notes here .

