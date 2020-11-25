CD Projekt assures investors that Cyberpunk 2077 is really, actually, definitely releasing December 10

CD Projekt released its third quarter consolidated financial results today, and there are two main points to take note of. One, The Witcher is still killing it: The company earned $28 million in revenues on the quarter, "mostly generated by sales of games from The Witcher universe," CFO Piotr Nielubowicz said. And two (and more important), Cyberpunk 2077 is still scheduled to arrive on December 10.

The Cyberpunk launch date has been something of an ongoing concern, given the multiple delays it has seen this year. The original April 2020 date was pushed to September, and then September became November, and November ran into December.

CD Projekt has been adamant that the December date is solid, but doubts have persisted, fueled at least in part by previous expressions of launch-day confidence that turned out to be not quite rock solid. Recall this gem, for instance, posted literally the day before the most recent delay was announced:

@CyberpunkGame hi, before I book the 19th off work tomorrow can I have full confirmation the game is going to come out that day? No take backsies. #burntbefore #cantwait #Cyberpunk2077 #CyberpunkOctober 26, 2020

Knuckles got a little whiter following a suggestive tweet that came from an account that, earlier this year, made accurate calls on the cancellation of E3 and, to a lesser extent, a Nintendo Direct event. It was enough to prompt CD Projekt to take the unusual step of issuing an official denial.

Uhhhhhhhhhhhh...So, what if #Cyberpunk2077 gets delayed..... Again. Like what if it doesn't launch this year. Like uh until 2021.... Just asking..... #cyberpunkNovember 9, 2020

Now, though, with just over two weeks before the scheduled December 10 release date, we have that date emblazoned, in very large characters, in official corporate documents. At least one copy of the game is also apparently in someone's hot little hands, and there's not much likelihood of (or point in) a delay once the boxes start moving out of the warehouse.

Nothing is carved in stone: The universe is vast, and sometimes works in strange and unknowable ways. But at the very least, CD Projekt's commitment to the date means that any last-minute delay would be catastrophically humiliating. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me four times, well, come on guys. Get it together.

CD Projekt really seems serious this time, though. Really really.

If you haven't seen it yet, we've got an in-depth preview of Cyberpunk 2077 based on 15 hours of gameplay, plus some thoughts on which lifepath you might want to choose to start your adventures in Night City, and some of the most important places to visit once you get there.