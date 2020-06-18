Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again

Cyberpunk 2077 is going to miss its planned September release date. CD Projekt announced today that the game is finished, "both content and gameplay-wise," but it wants to take more time for balancing, fixing bugs, and polish, and so has decided to delay it to November 19.

"The quests, the cutscenes, the skill and items; all the adventures Night City has to offer—it's all there," the studio wrote. "But with such an abundance of content and complex systems interweaving with each other, we need to properly go through everything, balance game mechanics and fix a lot of bugs. A huge world means a huge number of things to iron out and we will spend the additional time doing exactly that."

An important development update pic.twitter.com/uFGrt9TqpiJune 18, 2020

Interestingly, there's no mention of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has forced developers to work remotely, as a contributing factor. And the good news is that Night City Wire, the big Cyberpunk 2077 online event in which "stuff will be down," is still on schedule: It's set to take place on June 25.