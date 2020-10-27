Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed until December

Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed again. CD Projekt announced today that because of the complexities of developing for PC, current-gen, and next-gen consoles simultaneously, while working from home, it has decided to push the game back by three weeks, to December 10.

"Since Cyberpunk 2077 evolved towards almost being a next-gen title somewhere along the way, we need to make sure everything works well and every version runs smoothly. We're aware it might seem unrealistic when someone says that 21 days can make any difference in such a massive and complex game, but they really do," CD Projekt said.

The publisher also addressed potential questions about the game could be delayed after announcing earlier this month that it had "gone gold," which is usually considered a measure of when the game is complete and ready to ship.

"Passing certification, or 'going gold,' means the game is ready, can be completed, and has all content in it. But it doesn't mean we stop working on it and raising the quality bar," it continued. "On the contrary, this is the time where m any improvements are being made which will then be distributed via a Day 0 patch. This is the time period we undercalculated."

We have important news to share with you pic.twitter.com/qZUaD6IwmMOctober 27, 2020

This isn't the first time that Cyberpunk 2077 has been delayed—the November release date followed a pushback in June—and while it's obviously a disappointment for fans, other publishers might not see it in the same light. As recently as October 6, the studio reply-tweeted that "No more delays are happening." Today, seemingly seeing the attention that was being drawn to this message, the studio followed up: "Would anyone notice if we delete this real quick? : ("

You hear that?It's the sigh of relief from every publisher releasing a title next month. https://t.co/bQ3V56YwocOctober 27, 2020

I swear Cyberpunk 2077 is just a big social experiment at this point to see how long companies can keep making delays while maintaining hype for a game 😂October 27, 2020