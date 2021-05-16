Cartoonishly violent puzzle-slasher Grindstone is out next week

Nintendo Switch and mobile gamers have been enjoying Grindstone's charmingly brutal puzzle-slasher since 2019 and 2020. Now, like almost all games, it's coming to PC. Capybara Games has announced that Grindstone will release exclusively on the Epic Games Store on May 20, this Thursday.

The PC release will include all previous updates, including daily grind mode, as well as the new mode called Fortune Grind, which adds a roulette wheel to your daily runs, which could yield more loot, or hazards and enemies. The Fortune Grind update also adds 10 new levels to the Grindstone Mountain campaign, a new health potion item, and new entries in the recipe book, and is available now for all platforms.

(Image credit: CAPY)

On the surface, Grindstone is a familiar-looking Match-3 puzzle game, with an in-your-face exaggerated art style that looks like it spawned on Cartoon Network. It successfully borrows from action-RPGs with items, abilities, enemy variety, and roguelike progression. Mustachioed madman Jorj, who's armed with a knitted cap and a big ass sword (and, thankfully, a pair of pants), can initially only cut down adjacent enemies of the same color in each level. Kill enough enemies and you can chain bigger attack combos, activate traps, and defeat bosses.

In addition to the randomly generated gauntlet of the daily grind mode, Grindstone Mountain features over 200 levels to grind through. Capybara Games claims Grindstone is one of the best reviewed Switch games of 2020, and according to Metacritic, they're not wrong , with critics praising it as a "genre masterpiece," and "one of the best puzzle games of the decade."

Grindstone will launch on Epic Games Store on May 20. Final price hasn't yet been announced, but it's normally $20 on Switch.