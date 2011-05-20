Call of Duty: Black Ops Escalation release date announced, Steam pre-orders now available

The Escalation map pack for Call of Duty: Black Ops will be making its way to PC on June 2. The pack adds four new multiplayer maps and a new Zombie level. For a good look at the new arenas, check out the Call of Duty: Black Ops Escalation trailer , and the recent in-game footage .

The stand-out map of the pack is set in a Russian zoo with a monorail. Sadly, there are no animals there. The day I get to shoot a zebra in the face with an uzi is the day I put money down for Call of Duty DLC. Though, looking at the £10/$15 price tag, maybe not. The pack's available to pre-order now on Steam with a 10% discount.