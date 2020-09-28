Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War Zombies reveal coming this week

Last year's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot did not have a Zombies mode, because apparently hordes of the walking dead are incompatible with the "authentic, realistic feeling world" that developer Infinity Ward was trying to create. Activision confirmed in August that the upcoming Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War will bring them back, however, and we'll get our first look at them later this week on Wednesday at 10 am Pacific.

Zombies. Are. Back. #BlackOpsColdWar📺 https://t.co/h49FpibkFJ📅 10am PT on September 30. pic.twitter.com/D8DIv9fK2nSeptember 28, 2020

As noticed by Charlie Intel, intrepid ARGers have also dug up a very brief video clip for the Zombies mode, presumably from the trailer we'll see on Wednesday, on the Pawn Takes Pawn teaser site. It does not look like things are going super well inside Soviet Nuclear Control Bunker 23. (I have no idea where it's actually set, but that sounds like the sort of place where a late-'70s zombie outbreak would take place, no?)

For those who want to ensure they don't miss the Zombies reveal, 10 am Pacific works out to 1 pm Eastern and 6 pm in the UK. Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War comes out on November 13, following a multiplayer beta that will come to PC on October 15.