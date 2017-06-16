Buy two Dell 34-inch 1440p ultrawide monitors and get $400 in gift cards

It looks as though Dell is trying really hard to unload some of its monitors. In particular, the company has a couple of nifty offers for its 24-inch SE2417HG and much larger 34-inch UltraSharp U3415W monitors when you choose to buy two.

Starting with the smaller of the two, Dell's 24-inch monitor is on sale for $160. It comes with a $75 gift code for the Dell store (mailed with 10-20 days, must be used 90 days from issuance), which Dell will double up if you purchase two of these puppies. On top of that, you can apply promo code STOCKUP when buying two (or more) to shave an additional 15 percent off.

What that all boils down to is two 24-inch monitors and $150 in gift codes for $272. That's like paying $61 per monitor, when you factor in the gift codes.

The SE2417HG isn't a mind blowing monitor, mind you. It uses a TN panel to deliver a 1920x1080 resolution at just 60Hz. Other specs include 2ms response time, 300 nits brightness, and an 8,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (1,000:1 typical). Connectors include two HDMI inputs and a VGA connector.

Pretty ho-hum from a spec standpoint, though if you're looking for a pair of cheap 1080p displays, this is a tough deal to beat.

If you want something a little more exciting (and expensive), Dell is offering a similar promotion on its U3415W model. It's on sale for $750 and comes with a $200 gift code.

As with the smaller panel, you can add two (or more) to your cart and use promo code STOCKUP to knock 15 percent off. That brings the price down to $1,275 and you'll also receive two $200 gift codes ($400 total) instead of one. While the upfront cost is high, if you subtract those gift codes, it's like you're paying $437.50 per monitor. In that regard, you'd be hard pressed to find a better deal on a 34-inch ultrawide.

The 34-inch displays uses an IPS panel and has a 3440x1440 resolution, though also at 60Hz. It also features a 2,000,000:1 dynamic contrast ratio (1,000:1 typical), 300 nits brightness, 8ms response time in Normal mode (5ms in Fast mode), and 99 percent coverage of the sRGB color space.

Connectors include two DisplayPort 1.2 (one input, one output), mini DisplayPort, HDMI 2.0, and HDMI 1.4,. It also has four downstream USB 3.0 ports.

You can grab the 24-inch monitor here and the 34-inch panel here.

