Buy Hitman 3 for $21 right now and you'll get the first two games for free

In an attempt to make buying Hitman less confusing, IO Interactive is making big changes to how all three of its modern stealth classics are sold: Starting January 26, there will be only one full version of Hitman. That version is called Hitman: World of Assassination, and it'll include every base level from Hitman 1, 2, and 3 in a single package.

We covered the main details of the World of Assassination edition in a separate story (opens in new tab), but here's all you need to know: if you're new to Hitman and looking for the best deal, buy Hitman 3 on Steam for $20.99 (opens in new tab) right now. Not only is it a great price for one of our favorite games (number 5 on our Top 100 list (opens in new tab)), but come January 26, Hitman 3 will become Hitman: World of Assassination, and every non-DLC level from Hitman 1 and Hitman 2 will unlock for free.

(opens in new tab) Hitman 3 (opens in new tab) | $20.99 / £17.49 (65% off)

It is truly the best time to buy Hitman 3. Not only is 20 bucks a great price for a fantastic game, but in a few weeks, all existing Hitman 3 owners will also inherit every base level from Hitman 1 and 2, making this a de facto sale for the entire trilogy (minus DLC levels).

A sweet deal, but time is of the essence—Hitman 3's sale price is only live for another two days, and it's probably the cheapest it's going to be for a long time. As part of the title change/bundling process, IO is also raising the total price of Hitman 3 to $70. That's still a fair price considering how much game is in there, but you know what's better than $70? $20.99. The only catch with buying Hitman 3 right now is that your Hitman 1 and 2 levels won't unlock until the World of Assassination transition later this month.

If you don't want to wait until January 26 and just want all the base Hitman levels out there, the "Hitman Trilogy (opens in new tab)" pack is also on sale for $34.99. And if you decide you want all those DLC levels too (which you probably will, because they're great), it's cost-effective to buy those now too at a discounted price of $20.98 (opens in new tab). All in all, you're looking at about $42 to get all of Hitman right now, which is $60 less than it'll cost at the end of January.