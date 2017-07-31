Build of the week: a metallic ode to Magic the Gathering

Every Monday, Build of the week highlights a unique rig from the web’s most dedicated PC building communities.

Magic the Gathering isn’t a difficult game to play, yet I’ve still had it explained to me half a dozen times. I’ve had relatives explain the bible to me with the same persistence, and while I don’t really know what happens, I know there’s a whale in the first half and a nice man in the back half. With Magic the Gathering, I know there are foxes, or Kitsune, depicted on some of the cards and that, as the stories go, they are cool as hell.

Some have swords, others wield magic, but Cyber Kitsune has the greatest power of all: tasteful LED lighting. Put together by Jaqueline, a modder out of Brazil, Cyber Kitsune is a robotic ode to the popular card game (that clearly rips off Hearthstone) in the shape of a cute metallic fluffer—just don’t try to cuddle up to CK’s jagged ears.

See how Cyber Kitsune took shape in the video above.

Only kidding! Cyber Kitsune is not sentient, it’s a computer. And that silver sheen? Paint. Who would have guessed? But that’s the magic of case-modding. I can feel it gathering. Cards.

For more pictures and information on Cyber Kitsune, check out the official build log .

Cyber Kitsune components:

Chassis: Cooler Master Elite 110

RAM: HyperX Savage DDR4 16GB

CPU: Intel Core i5 6600

Cooler: Water Cooler Seidon 120V

SSD: Samsung 120 GB

GPU: Gigabyte GTX 1060

Mobo: H170N WIFI Gigabyte

PSU: Cooler Master G750M