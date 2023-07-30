Buff time wizard Geras joins the Mortal Kombat 1 roster

By Jody Macgregor
published

To heck with Prince of Persia, this is the guy you come to for the Sands of Time.

The newest trailer for Mortal Kombat 1 reveals its latest challenger: Geras. If you're unfamiliar, he's the keeper of the hourglass of time who debuted in Mortal Kombat 11, and given that Mortal Kombat 1 is all about timeline shenanigans it makes sense he'd appear to tidy things up. (By punching them.)

Geras seems to have brought back his Temporal Advantage ability, which lets him freeze an opponent in time and then hit them in the butt (or wherever). He's got a whole raft of time-themed attacks, but some sand-related ones as well, including a fatality that involves holding his opponent's face against the edge of a whirling sandstorm to angle-grind them down to the bone.

NetherRealm recently revealed that JK Simmons will reprise his role as Omni-Man in Mortal Kombat 1, joining guest stars Homelander from The Boys and Peacemaker from The Suicide Squad as well as returning Mortal Kombat karacters Ermac, Quan Chi, Shang Tsung, and Takeda in the Kombat Pack DLC.

Mortal Kombat 1 will be out on September 19. A closed beta for anyone who buys the preorder will be live from August 18-21.

