This HP Pavilion laptop for $430 would make a great gift for a non-gamer

We've seen a bunch of Black Friday gaming laptop deals pushing high-end hardware at discounted prices, but what if you just want something that's comparatively affordable for lightweight chores? If that's the case, HP's Pavilion 15z touch is worth checking out. It's on sale for $429.99 right now, making it one of the cheapest laptops around.

At this price, a discrete GPU on the level of something like an RTX 2060 or even a GTX 1650 is an unrealistic expectation. What you get here is AMD integrated graphics. Still, you're getting a bit more with this laptop than you normally would at this price.

The foundation of this system is an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U with 4 CPU cores and 8 threads clocked at 2.1GHz to 3.7GHz, and Radeon Vega 8 graphics. So even though it's an integrated GPU, it's better than the usual Intel options at this price point—the Vega 8 is about twice as fast as UHD 630, for example. It can also handle most indie games, so you're not totally locked out of our favorite hobby.

The Pavilion 15z touch is built around a 15.6-inch display, and as the model name implies, it offers touch support. We're not as thrilled with the HD (1366x768) resolution, though for $50 more, you can bump that up to a Full HD 1080p (1920x1080) panel. That's pretty much required in our book.

Everything else is pretty sound, and perhaps even a bit unexpected for an affordable laptop. Specifically, it comes with a generous 16GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD (which you can also upgrade).

It's not a barn burner, but it's a good deal on a cheap laptop.

Black Friday gaming laptops | Black Friday SSD deals | Black Friday gaming chairs | Black Friday monitor deals | Black Friday TV deals | Black Friday graphics cards