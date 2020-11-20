Black Friday Graphics Card deals: the best prices on today's pixel pushers

If you're in the market for a Black Friday graphics card deal, you've landed on the right page. Welcome. Black Friday, the event that now spans the best part of a month rather than a single day, is upon us once again. The event officially may not start until midnight of Thursday 26 and go through until the close of Cyber Monday on Monday 30, but there are already bargains out there vying for your attention and cash.

If you're in the market for a new graphics card, either for a new build or as an upgrade to your current machine, that can only be a good thing. Because your graphics card dictates the gaming capabilities of your PC more than anything else. It also costs a good chunk of cash. Getting a decent GPU for less than its retail price is our idea of a good time, and we're all about having a good time.

Before we get started though, we need to mention the current stock problems affecting the very latest releases from AMD and Nvidia. The likes of the Nvidia RTX 3080, RTX 3070, AMD RX 6800 XT, and RX 6800 are completely sold out right now and if you hope to see any of these sporting reduced prices, then I've got some bad news for you, it ain't going to happen. We can live in hope with you, but honestly, none of those cards are going to see even tiny reductions if we see any availability at all.

This also means there aren't quite as many last-gen cards hitting the bargain bins as we would have hoped for, as stock of those was already thinning out ahead of the next-gen GPU launches. But worry not, there are still a few bargains to be had if you know where to look. The good news is that we've done all the hard work for you, so you merely need to peer below to see which GPUs we consider worth buying.

We'll freely admit it's slim pickings out there right now, but maybe some stock will surface as we get nearer to Black Friday itself. So, keep checking back.

PNY XLR8 GTX 1660 Super OC Edition| $249.99 $239.99 at BestBuy (save $10)

The GeForce GTX 1660 Super is one of the better cards that you'll see in the deals, and this PNY card is the cheapest we can find right now at $240. It's a factory overclocked card, with a Boost clock of 1,830 MHz, which is a notable step up from the 1,785 MHz you'll get from a standard card. It's a great card for 1080p gaming, and can just about handle 1440p at lower settings. View Deal

ASRock Phantom Radeon RX 5500 XT | $219.99 $199.99 at Newegg (save $20)

The Radeon RX 5500 XT is a decent value GPU for 1080p gaming, and this ASRock card is $20 off right now, making it one of the better deals around. It comes with a copy of Godfall as well, which adds to the overall value. The twin fan design works well to keep the card cool, and the backplate helps here as well. View Deal

What to look out for in a Black Friday graphics card

Graphics cards are in high demand right now, and not just the latest models, which means that there aren't a lot of options out there. This is exacerbated by both AMD and Nvidia easing back production on the older cards as they focus on their new ones. Yes, the cards that are also completely impossible to buy.

The rate of improvement in graphics cards means that looking at anything older than the last generation of cards is probably not a great idea, although it does depend on what you want to do with it. If you're still using a 1080p screen, then the likes of the Radeon RX 580 are still a decent option at the right price. Otherwise, we'd recommend limiting yourself to the likes of the GTX 1660 Super and Radeon RX 5700 as a minimum.

Don't force yourself into buying a card that's not going to produce the performance you need though. There's no point trying to drive a 4K panel with a GTX 1050 if that's all that's available. You're better off waiting for something decent to come along. And while it might be a long wait, it's ultimately going to be worth it.