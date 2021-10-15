Black Friday gaming monitor deals 2021: the best and brightest screens at great prices

Early Black Friday Gaming Monitor deals (Image credit: Asus) Jump straight to the deals you want...

Even though Black Friday is still a ways to go, that doesn't mean that most major retailers aren't already getting ahead of the competition by dropping some early Black Friday gaming monitor deals. The benefit of starting your shopping seasons this early is that you won't be overwhelmed when the floodgates of deals start to happen, you're also more likely to get the goods shipped before Christmas too.

Our guide to the best gaming monitors will provide you with a starting point if you're looking to upgrade your current display. Do your research, set a budget because whatever gaming monitor you buy will stick with you for a while and likely outlast your current gaming PC.

As of now the most popular type of gaming monitor for PC gamers is a speedy 144Hz screen at 1440p native resolution. You should steer towards IPS or VA panels since they offer better color and contrast than TN panels (while still nailing those high refresh rates), though you'll end up seeing a lot of TN panels at really good prices so try not to get tempted.

Thankfully, gaming monitors aren't as hard to get as, let's say, a graphics card, so expect to see plenty of stock and hopefully reasonable shipping times. That being said, there are going to be so many on sale, it'll be hard to see what's really a deal or not. Don't worry though, that's why we're here.

If you were one of the lucky few to snag an RTX 3080 or RTX 3090, be sure to keep an eye out for the best G-Sync monitors to provide the smoothest gameplay you can get. AMD RX 6000-series GPU owners, we didn't forget about you! We will make sure to keep an eye out for killer FreeSync monitor deals as well as G-Sync compatible FreeSync monitors out there too.

When will Black Friday gaming monitor deals start to appear? Black Friday is November 26 this year, but many retailers usually start to doing Early Black Friday sales waaaaay before that. Last year we saw sales start November 1st, but we're currently seeing big sales kicking off as early as today at some major retailers.

What should I look for in a Black Friday gaming monitor deal? First, check the product's historical pricing. We like to use camelcamelcamel, which shows how often something has been on sale and how much. This way, you can see if a current deal is at its lowest and best price. Apart from price, you would next look at its native resolution. You want it to match up with what your GPU can do. Meaning there's no point in spending the money on a 4K gaming monitor if you're only using an RTX 3060 where a 1080p monitor is sufficient enough. Be realistic with your shopping goals. If you're planning on embracing the ultrawide lifestyle, the resolution is super important. It should be 1440 pixels high at a minimum, while the width should be whatever you think your desk can accommodate. Start with 3440 x 1440 ultrawides as your base and go from there. The refresh rate is next on the list. You WILL see a lot of 60Hz screens on sale pretty soon. Skip those. Even if you're going with an absolute budget display, 75Hz should be your floor. If you see a screen you like in your budget that's 120Hz or higher, scoop that bad boy up. As long as your GPU can handle it, a higher refresh means smoother gameplay.

