Big Chungus may be coming to MultiVersus

Warner Bros has filed for a trademark on the chunky bunny meme in the European Union.

BIG CHUNGUS
(Image credit: Warner Bros)
There are a lot of big names in Warner's cartoon fighting game MultiVersus (opens in new tab), but one bigger than all the rest may soon be on the way. That's right, I'm talking about the one, the only, the chunky bunny boi, Big Chungus.

The potential presence of Big Chungus was revealed in a European Union trademark filing (opens in new tab), dug up and shared on Twitter by Andrew Marmo:

First things first. Big Chungus, as explained by Know Your Meme (opens in new tab), originates from a 1941 Merrie Melodies cartoon (opens in new tab) in which Elmer Fudd tries to find some peace and quiet at Jellostone Park, and Bugs Bunny, for no reason except that he's kind of a dick, immediately and without provocation begins hassling him. In one of his asides, Bugs balloons up to make fun of Elmer, who in this early iteration (before taking on his more well-known hunter persona) was notably obese and bulbous-headed.

The word "chungus" was apparently coined by videogame journalist Jim Sterling sometime prior to December 2012. Several years later, near the end of 2016, someone had the bright idea to put them together, and thus was Big Chungus born. It's not the most sophisticated meme of all time, but it is pretty funny.

(Image credit: BIG CHUNGUS)

The trademark filing doesn't mention MultiVersus specifically, but it does cover game software as well as a range of other good and services. MultiVersus does seem like the natural, even obvious, fit: The meme has taken on a life well beyond its internet roots, and in fact Big Chungus is now arguably a part of the official Looney Tunes canon thanks to his appearance in Looney Tunes World of Mayhem, a mobile game for iOS and Android devices. 

And if he can turn up in that game, why not this one? MultiVersus has already made a habit of drawing inspiration from internet culture. Shaggy's in-game moveset is based around the "Ultra Instinct Shaggy" meme and one of LeBron James' moves is a reference to his most iconic face of bewilderment (opens in new tab). Big Chungus is a perfect addition to that mix, and the fans want it to happen:

(Image credit: BIG CHUNGUS)

I've reached out to Warner for comment on the Big Chungus situation because, you know, I'm a professional and that's what I do. In the meantime, enjoy this very real regulatory filing.

(Image credit: BIG CHUNGUS)
Andy Chalk
